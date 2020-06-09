WBUR News
The Arguments For And Against Choosing Elizabeth Warren As A Running Mate
Elizabeth Warren is a top contender to be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate in the upcoming presidential election. But in the current political climate, she’s far from a sure bet.
For more on Warren’s vice-presidential prospects, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke to Bob Shrum, director of the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California and a veteran Democratic campaign consultant.
This segment aired on June 9, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
