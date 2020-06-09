WBUR News
Support the news
Boston Athletes Speak Up About Racial Injustice, Police Brutality
It was hard to miss Bruins captain Zdeno Chara marching in Brookline last Friday or Celtics forward Jaylen Brown protesting in Atlanta.
They're just two of the many Boston athletes who have spoken about George Floyd's death and used their platforms to raise awareness about racial injustice.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on June 9, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Support the news