Dozens Ask Boston Councilors To Cut Police Budget
Calls to reduce spending on police were at the forefront of a Boston City Council budget hearing.
About 70 people testified for more than four hours on Tuesday, all of them asking the council's Ways and Means Committee to cut the police department budget.
WBUR's Deborah Becker listened to the hearing and joined WBUR's Morning Edition to recap.
This segment aired on June 10, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
