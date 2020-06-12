WBUR News
Federal Officials Say Vineyard Wind Project Must Address Potential Environmental Impacts Before Continuing
The saga of the Vineyard Wind project continues.
Federal regulators have put a lengthy hold on what was supposed to be the nation’s first industrial-sized offshore wind farm while conducting a detailed assessment of the environmental impacts of all potential offshore wind projects down the East Coast.
Only once Vineyard Wind has addressed those concerns can the $2.8 billion project break ground.
WBUR environmental reporter Bruce Gellerman joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest developments in the project.
This segment aired on June 12, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Bruce Gellerman Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
