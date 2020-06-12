The saga of the Vineyard Wind project continues.

Federal regulators have put a lengthy hold on what was supposed to be the nation’s first industrial-sized offshore wind farm while conducting a detailed assessment of the environmental impacts of all potential offshore wind projects down the East Coast.

Only once Vineyard Wind has addressed those concerns can the $2.8 billion project break ground.

WBUR environmental reporter Bruce Gellerman joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest developments in the project.