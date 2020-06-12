WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Federal Officials Say Vineyard Wind Project Must Address Potential Environmental Impacts Before Continuing05:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 12, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The saga of the Vineyard Wind project continues.

Federal regulators have put a lengthy hold on what was supposed to be the nation’s first industrial-sized offshore wind farm while conducting a detailed assessment of the environmental impacts of all potential offshore wind projects down the East Coast.

Only once Vineyard Wind has addressed those concerns can the $2.8 billion project break ground.

WBUR environmental reporter Bruce Gellerman joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest developments in the project.

This segment aired on June 12, 2020.

Related:

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news