Springfield State Rep. Carlos González, chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, is calling for police reform — including independent investigations of police — but says calls to defund the police go too far.

He joined WBUR's Sharon Brody on Weekend Edition to discuss the measures the caucus is seeking. Weeks of nationwide demonstrations and protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd have spurred numerous lawmakers to address police standards and trainings.

In Massachusetts, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus have agreed on some guidelines for the state.

"We want to take this opportunity to concentrate on police standards of training," González said during the interview. "We believe that Massachusetts should assure that no matter where you live or train as an officer, the standards of training should be the same."

González also says an independent prosecutor or group should investigate police misconduct.

"We don't think law enforcement should be involved in investigating itself," he said.

Along with reform, protesters have been calling for the defunding of police departments across the country.

The concept has spread quickly during these weeks of protest. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that he was willing to reallocate $12 million of the Boston Police Department's overtime budget to public health and other initiatives, which equates to less than 3% of the department's overall budget.