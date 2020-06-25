Today's Weather: Warm, But Less Humid

A few spots got some showers and even a thunderstorm yesterday, but many places missed the rain all together. This means the dry pattern is continuing and you will need to help Mother Nature water your gardens for a while.

We did have drier air move in overnight and due points today are in the 50s, making for a much more comfortable afternoon. There will be a lot of sunshine today and it's actually a great day to go to the beach, as readings will be into the low to mid-80s. It looks as though tomorrow is a similar kind of day. There may be a few more clouds and the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, though.

The humidity comes back this weekend and it continues to be quite warm. Saturday temperatures will reach between 85 and 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine to start. But there will be a chance of showers and storms late in the day. Overall, I feel it's a good day to head to the beach or your local lake or pool. Remember, of course, the sun is very intense so take it easy and stay hydrated.

Sunday is also a warm and humid day with some clouds building up in the afternoon, and the chance for a couple of showers or a thunderstorm.

The above-average temperatures continue into Monday, but then it looks as though there's going to be somewhat of a cool down. Temperatures should get back to seasonable levels. There's still no widespread rain on the forecast horizon.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Back to drier air and still warm with sunshine. Highs 84-88. Cooler Cape

Thursday Night: Turning muggy late at night with a shower. Lows in the 60s

Friday: Clouds and sun. Pop up shower. Highs near 85. Cooler south coast

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Still warm with highs near 88. Risk of an afternoon shower or storm

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Humid with passing shower. Highs around 84

Monday: Partly sunny with a shower. Highs in the lower 80s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, may shower. Highs 78-82