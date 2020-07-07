WBUR News
'Hunting Whitey' Brings New Details About Notorious Boston Crime Boss To Light04:57Play
Two years after James “Whitey” Bulger’s death, fresh details continue to emerge about the notorious Boston crime boss’s capture and killing.
A new book titled “Hunting Whitey” brings some of those discoveries to light – including new stories about the people who brought the long-time criminal to justice, and his final hours.
Casey Sherman, a co-author of the new book, joined WBUR’s Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.
This segment aired on July 7, 2020.
Khari Thompson Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.
