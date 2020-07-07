Two years after James “Whitey” Bulger’s death, fresh details continue to emerge about the notorious Boston crime boss’s capture and killing.

A new book titled “Hunting Whitey” brings some of those discoveries to light – including new stories about the people who brought the long-time criminal to justice, and his final hours.

Casey Sherman, a co-author of the new book, joined WBUR’s Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.