WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

'Hunting Whitey' Brings New Details About Notorious Boston Crime Boss To Light04:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 07, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Two years after James “Whitey” Bulger’s death, fresh details continue to emerge about the notorious Boston crime boss’s capture and killing.

A new book titled “Hunting Whitey” brings some of those discoveries to light – including new stories about the people who brought the long-time criminal to justice, and his final hours.

Casey Sherman, a co-author of the new book, joined WBUR’s Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.

This segment aired on July 7, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Khari Thompson Twitter Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news