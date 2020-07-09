Thunderstorms diminished yesterday as they moved toward Southern New England from New Hampshire due to the fact that the air was not as unstable. Other than a small risk of a pop-up storm this afternoon, it's basically just a good beach day with temperatures well into the 80s and lower 90s.

Humidity levels are going to continue to be high right through the weekend and in to much of next week. If you think about the heat of summer, July is the peak in the same way that January is the peak of the cold of winter. In other words, the weather that we're experiencing is basically to be expected this time of year.

The forecast challenge the rest of the week will come Friday into early Saturday as a coastal tropical system moves North and then through New England. These types of systems have a wet side, which would be the left of the track and somewhat drier, but showery side to the right. As it appears now the heaviest rain will be over Western New England. This put the more intermittent rain through Cape Cod, into greater Boston. This doesn't mean that some of these showers couldn't produce torrential downpours, it's just that if we're going to see any flooding rain, it's likely going to stay further to the West. The greatest threat of showers is in the morning on Saturday. Sunday is the pick of the weekend.

Behind this system, the second half the weekend is basically warm and humid with a blend of clouds and sunshine. That ever-present risk of a shower or thunderstorm will remain on many, but not all days next week.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Small chance of an isolated storm. Highs 85-92. Cooler on the Cape Cod

Thursday Night: Warm and muggy. Lows around 68 degrees

Friday: Clouds and sun. Showers, perhaps downpours. Highs near 86. Cooler along the south coast

Saturday: Tropical morning downpours, then some sun and clouds, with a period of showers. Still warm, with highs near 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy. May shower. Highs around 85

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny, and warm. Highs 83-87

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. May shower. Highs around 84