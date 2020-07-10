WBUR News WBUR News

President Trump Aims To Rally Early Support In New Hampshire Against Backdrop of COVID-1905:18
July 10, 2020
President Trump takes his 2020 re-election to the Granite State this weekend with a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

In doing so, he hopes to make up ground on his presumptive opponent in November, Democrat Joe Biden, while reassuring voters he has the coronavirus pandemic under control.

University of New Hampshire political scientist Dante Scala joined WBUR's Morning Edition to preview the rally and how New Hampshire factors into Trump's re-election plans.

This segment aired on July 10, 2020.

