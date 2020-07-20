WBUR News WBUR News

'You Cannot Wait For Someone Else To Do It': Remembering John Lewis And His Message To 2018 Graduates04:38
July 20, 2020
John Lewis, one of the fathers of the modern civil rights movement and a Georgia congressman for more than three decades, died Friday night at 80 years old.

In 2018, he spoke at Boston University's commencement and WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes had a chance to speak with him afterward. Lewis talked about being inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks, and Oakes asked him who inspired him in modern times.

This segment aired on July 20, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

