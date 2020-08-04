WBUR News WBUR News

Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Through New England02:33
August 04, 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias is moving through the region Tuesday evening, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and the risk for tornados in Massachusetts.

WBUR meteorologist David Epstein joins All Things Considered to talk about what to expect.

This segment aired on August 4, 2020.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

