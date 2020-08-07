Massachusetts will not be moving into the next part of the reopening any time soon.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker indefinitely postponed the start of part two of the current third phase. Baker is also cutting the maximum limit on outside gatherings from 100 people to 50. The governor is authorizing state and local police to issue fines to party hosts who violate the state order.

Dr. Shira Doron is an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center. She joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about these developments.