What To Expect As The Bruins Head Into The Playoffs03:53
August 11, 2020
The Bruins road to the Stanley Cup starts Tuesday night in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs. The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the Bruins' chances.

This segment aired on August 11, 2020.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

