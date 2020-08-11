WBUR News
What To Expect As The Bruins Head Into The Playoffs03:53Play
The Bruins road to the Stanley Cup starts Tuesday night in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs. The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the Bruins' chances.
This segment aired on August 11, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
