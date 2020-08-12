On The Road To 2020: Kamala Harris Is Biden's VP Pick; Race For Mass. Senate Seat Heats Up

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first appearance together as running mates on Wednesday in Delaware. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, named Harris as his choice for vice president on Tuesday. The California senator becomes the first Black woman to run on a major party presidential ticket.

Closer to home, things got personal in Tuesday night's Massachusetts senate debate between incumbent Ed Markey and his challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

To discuss both of these events, WBUR's political analysts Democrat Michael Curry, former president of Boston's NAACP, and Republican Jane Swift, former Massachusetts governor, join WBUR's Morning Edition.