The Massachusetts Bail Fund, which posts bail for people, says it will continue its work despite some high level criticism.

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said his office is looking at the Fund's work after it posted $15,000 for Shawn McClinton who was being held on rape charges. Three weeks after he was released, McClinton was arrested for sexual assault. Walsh called it a "disgrace." State Attorney General Maura Healey is meeting with the group and has said she's concerned. In a statement yesterday, The Fund leaders called the attention to McClinton's case "fearmongering."

We reached out to the Fund's administrator, Michael Cox. He says the fund typically posts up to $5,000 in bail but has been able to post higher amounts because of increased donations since the protests. Cox joined WBUR's Morning Edition.