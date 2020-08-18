The audio atop this post contains a report by WBUR's Simon Rios.

As mail voting takes center stage this election because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Massachusetts are voicing concern about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to carry out its duties.

Dan St. Marie, New England president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union, Local 103, said 16 sorting machines have been removed from circulation in Massachusetts as part of a nationwide reduction plan, just as millions of voters are casting their mail ballots.

But St. Marie said he believes the removal of the machines will not hamper the delivery of mail during the elections, though he does think changes to postal operations seem designed to sow mistrust in would-be mail-in voters.

“[Critics are] saying, hey... they can't do their job, so mail-in ballots shouldn't be allowed.”

St. Marie said the postal service has established a new rule regarding what time mail trucks need to leave facilities. He said it’s long been common practice to include mail after the scheduled departure time if there is room in the trucks, but now with the rule change, he said a handler was disciplined for including mail after that time.

While he expressed confidence in the ability to get the mail out, St. Marie said changes at the national level could get in the way.

“Technically, around the time of the actual election, [there] could be an issue with delays. But again… [if USPS officials] let us do what we do, it would be fine,” he said.

The removal of the mail machines has elected officials across Massachusetts up in arms.