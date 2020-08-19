WBUR News
Massachusetts Delegates Discuss The Divide In Party Philosophy
We're now halfway through the 2020 Democratic National Convention, an event designed to convey party unity ahead of the general election. But can the convention patch the rift between the party's progressive wing, represented by Bernie Sanders, and the establishment that's coalesced behind Joe Biden?
WBUR's Deborah Becker sat down with two Massachusetts delegates:
- Nazda Alam is a Muslim-American immigrant, a social worker for the state, and a pledged delegate for Joe Biden.
- Silvia Dominguez is an adjunct professor of sociology at Northeastern University, and a pledged delegate for Bernie Sanders. Dominguez is also one of more than 800 delegates who — in spite of supporting Biden's candidacy — have vowed to vote against the Democratic Party platform because it does not include Medicare For All.
