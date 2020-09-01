WBUR News
Bill Galvin Talks All Things Voting On Primary Day
More than 800,000 early Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Tuesday is the final day to get out there and vote if you have not done so already.
Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss 2020's altered election process, staying safe at the polls and when we might expect to see the results.
This segment aired on August 31, 2020. The audio for this segment is not available.
