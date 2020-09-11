WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

A Racial Justice Expert Assesses Boston Task Force's Police Reform Proposals04:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 11, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

After months of protests and calls for police reforms, a Boston task force has drafted some proposals.

The initial draft from the Boston Police Reform Task Force calls for several things, including a new independent board to review police misconduct and the expansion of the department's body camera program.

Jack McDevitt directs Northeastern University's Institute on Race and Justice and consulted with the city about these recommendations. He joined WBUR's Deborah Becker to discuss.

This segment aired on September 11, 2020.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news