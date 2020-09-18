The mayor of Providence, Rhode Island says he plans to start a "guaranteed income" pilot program in the next year.

Jorge Elorza says the program would give direct cash payments to some Providence residents, but exact details on how much — or how many people — have not been released.

The program is separate from the executive order Elorza signed promising a reparations process to improve equity for residents of color.

Elorza joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about how the pilot would work.