Providence Mayor To Pilot Guaranteed Income Program04:31
September 18, 2020
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza at Spaziano Elementary School in Providence on Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
The mayor of Providence, Rhode Island says he plans to start a "guaranteed income" pilot program in the next year.

Jorge Elorza says the program would give direct cash payments to some Providence residents, but exact details on how much — or how many people — have not been released.

The program is separate from the executive order Elorza signed promising a reparations process to improve equity for residents of color.

Elorza joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about how the pilot would work.

This segment aired on September 18, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

