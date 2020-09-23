WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

N.H. Democrats Discuss The Supreme Court And The Presidential Race06:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 23, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The possibility that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could confirm a new Supreme Court Justice before the year ends has Democratic voters fuming.

To hear more, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke to some of them in the swing state of New Hampshire. They are:

  • Josh Denton, an Iraq war vet and former Portsmouth city councilor.
  • Eva Castillo, an immigrant advocate from Manchester.
  • Al Cantor of Concord, a self-employed consultant to nonprofits.

This segment aired on September 23, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news