N.H. Democrats Discuss The Supreme Court And The Presidential Race06:26Play
The possibility that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could confirm a new Supreme Court Justice before the year ends has Democratic voters fuming.
To hear more, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke to some of them in the swing state of New Hampshire. They are:
- Josh Denton, an Iraq war vet and former Portsmouth city councilor.
- Eva Castillo, an immigrant advocate from Manchester.
- Al Cantor of Concord, a self-employed consultant to nonprofits.
This segment aired on September 23, 2020.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
