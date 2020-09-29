After Discovery Of Prosecutors' Racist Emails, Plymouth DA Will Not Seek New Trial For Woman Over Parents Death

The state will not pursue a fourth murder trial for Frances Choy. She was convicted of setting her Brockton home on fire and killing her parents in 2003. A judge vacated her conviction earlier this year — in part because of the discovery of racist emails written by the prosecutors who tried the case.

At a status hearing Tuesday afternoon, the Plymouth County District Attorney filed a nolle prosequi — meaning it will not seek another trial.

"This may be the first case in the U.S. where a murder conviction has been thrown out because of racism on the part of prosecutors," said John Barter, attorney for Frances Choy.

This decision makes Choy the first woman of color to be exonerated in Massachusetts, according to her lawyers.

Barter fought for the emails for almost five years. Most of them were released last year after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ordered the Plymouth County DA to turn them over. In the emails, prosecutors mocked the Choy family and wrote derogatory notes about Frances Choy and others — sometimes invoking racial stereotypes against Asians.

"These emails were written in the context of a first degree murder trial," said Sharon Beckman, an attorney with Boston College's Innocence Program and co-counsel for Choy. "Usually it's hard to prove bias or show a violation of the Constitution based on racism, but what's unusual in this case is that the emails show what the prosecutors were thinking. They wrote their discrimination down."

In April, Choy was released to home confinement after spending 17 years in prison. Plymouth Superior Court judge Linda Giles stayed Choy's life in prison sentence and, in September, granted the motion to vacate Choy's conviction.

"The trial prosecutors exchanged numerous images of Asian people, some accompanied by pejorative comments and some unexplained. They exchanged jokes about Asian stereotypes and mocking caricatures of Asians using imperfect English," Judge Giles wrote in her decision.

The Plymouth County DA's Office did not object to vacating Choy's convictions. In Tuesday's hearing, the DA's office said that it has taken a number of remedial steps to ensure that every prosecution is fair.

In a statement to WBUR, District Attorney Tim Cruz said that the decision to not call for another trial was dictated by "justice and fairness."

“Today’s outcome was the culmination of hundreds of hours of diligence by prosecutors in my office working cooperatively with appellate counsel to identify a number of significant legal issues that we could not ignore," he said. "The role of every prosecutor is to ensure that justice is done. Fairness not only dictated our decision today, but is central to every decision we make.”

Previously, the DA's office acknowledged that the emails showed that the two prosecutors were biased against Asians and called the emails "reprehensible" and "horrific." The office said it has worked to train prosecutors about confronting and dealing with racial bias.

One of the prosecutors, Karen O'Sullivan, now works in the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The other prosecutor, John Bradley, left the office in 2012 and later sued the DA over his termination.