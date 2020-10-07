Boston Police Working Overtime Still Do Not Wear Body Cameras, Despite City’s Pledge A Year Ago

Nearly a year ago, the mayor promised Boston police officers would soon be required to wear body cameras during overtime shifts. Today, the rule change remains stalled, leaving tens of thousands of hours worked by Boston police undocumented.

Last October, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh cited camera battery life constraints as the problem preventing the roll out. Last week, his office said the city has to get buy-in from the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association — the union representing most officers that took the city to court and lost in 2016 over the force’s body camera pilot.

It’s unclear when those discussions started. The union didn’t return multiple requests from WBUR for comment.

The delay in expanding the BPD’s body camera policy to include overtime shifts also indicates there likely will be obstacles ahead as the city explores other proposed policing reforms. This includes an even stronger body camera policy that the Boston Police Reform Task Force, a group convened by Walsh this year, recommended in September.

And beyond debate around reforms, there remain questions about how reliably Boston officers are following existing body camera policy.

In February, Juston Root, a 41-year-old with a history of mental illness, was fatally shot by police. Between the two chaotic scenes that preceded his death, six Boston police officers and a state trooper each fired their weapons. Only one officer had her body camera running.

Two other Boston officers were assigned cameras that day. One did not even wear his camera. The other never hit record.

Jack McDevitt, a Northeastern University criminology professor who evaluated Boston’s body camera pilot in 2018, said it “strains credulity” that an officer wouldn’t wear or turn on their camera in a high-risk call.

“That’s exactly the kind of situation where you want to have the camera [on] to protect yourself, as well as to document what went on between you and the suspect,” he said.

The scene of the fatal shooting of Juston Root along Route 9 in the Chestnut Hill area of Boston on Feb. 7. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A Boston police spokesman, Sgt. Detective John Boyle, declined to say whether either of the officers are facing scrutiny or discipline for not wearing or turning their cameras on, citing the department’s ongoing investigation of the shooting.

Boyle said this week that since the body camera program began there have been four internal affairs investigations into body camera usage. One was sustained; the other unfounded.

Two others are still open. WBUR requested information from the department about the investigations after Boyle said he could not provide details about them.

Proposed Reforms

If the task force recommendations to implement a stronger body camera policy go into effect, all uniformed officers, including supervisors, will have to wear cameras during any shift, including overtime and detail work. And the cameras would always be running, except if an officer is taking a break or needs to protect the privacy of a person they’re speaking with.

Allison Cartwright, head attorney for the Committee for Public Counsel Services’ Roxbury office, was among those evaluating the city’s body camera program. She said the task force didn’t want to make any distinction between overtime or regular shifts.

“We ... felt that it was important that while you’re working, you need to have your body camera on,” she said.

Cartwright said the panel wasn’t thinking of specific scenarios like the Root shooting, but as a public defender, she knows the importance of having footage when there are conflicting reports.

“If a picture speaks a thousand words, these videos speak a million,” Cartwright said. “They can really flesh out what happens in these encounters.”

A lawsuit filed by Root’s family maintains that he never brandished a weapon or made a threatening gesture in the moments before officers shot at him 31 times in Chestnut Hill; officers who fired said they were in fear of their lives after seeing what they thought might be a gun.

The task force also recommended the department “develop clear procedures and consequences” for violations of the policy. That progressive discipline should affect promotions and salary increases, the group wrote.

The department conducts “periodic audits” of body camera compliance, Boyle said, but he did not have more information about how often those occur or how they're done. The official policy doesn’t say much more.

McDevitt, the researcher, said any good body camera program includes regular audits and spot checks of compliance — and real discipline if officers fall short. Some departments, including New Orleans and Los Angeles, complete regular audits of compliance that are released to the public. Las Vegas police officers are required to meet a minimum compliance rate, and if they fall below it, an audit is triggered.

There is skepticism as to whether the task force proposals will come to fruition. The panel did not meet with any leaders of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the largest Boston police union. The task force did, however, include two Boston police officers: Superintendent Dennis White and Sgt. Eddy Chrispin, president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers. Both said they’ve spoken to other officers about the recommendations.

“Overall, I believe most of the officers believe that change was coming, and I have positive views from members,” White said. “I mean, there are going to be some that are going to resist change.”

Experts who study body cameras and policing said they’re perplexed by the police union’s resistance to body cameras. Michael White, a professor at Arizona State University and co-director of the U.S. Department of Justice Body-Worn Camera Training and Technical Assistance Team, has reviewed more than 400 policies for departments across the U.S.

White (no relation to the police superintendent) said compared to Boston, unions elsewhere largely have not been as anti-camera.

“Whatever resistance there is is almost immediately overcome when officers start wearing cameras, because the vast majority of the time it shows what officers are doing correctly and it protects them from frivolous complaints and has tremendous evidentiary value,” he said. “So the resistance that's still coming from the Boston union — I don't really understand it.”