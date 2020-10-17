Can The Federal Eviction Moratorium Help Mass. Renters?

Massachusetts' ban on evictions and foreclosures, imposed during the early days of the pandemic, expired on Saturday.

Renters might be able to get protection from a national order by the Centers for Disease Control. But health law attorney Justin Lowe says that federal relief is limited.

"The order doesn't apply to everyone, and the protections aren't automatic," he says. "They only apply to individuals who meet five eligibility criteria outlined in the order, and only if the tenant signs a declaration attesting to eligibility under penalties of perjury."