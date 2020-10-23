WBUR News
Attorney General Investigating After Lynn Man Says Landlord Called ICE Over Rent Dispute02:46Play
An undocumented Lynn man who claims his landlord threatened to call immigration following a dispute over rent will present himself to authorities in Burlington today.
The arrest triggered an investigation by the state's attorney general, who is among those calling for the man not to be deported.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on October 23, 2020.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
