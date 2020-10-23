WBUR News
Massachusetts Shuts Down Ice Rinks To Combat Coronavirus Spread Among Hockey Leagues03:17Play
Public health officials say the coronavirus is spreading within ice hockey leagues in Massachusetts, so the state has ordered all indoor ice rinks to close for two weeks. According to the Department of Public Health, there have been at least 30 clusters of two or more cases tied to hockey, and they have affected more than 60 communities.
WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with Massachusetts Hockey Executive Director Kevin Kavanagh to discuss the situation.
This segment aired on October 23, 2020.
