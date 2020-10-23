WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Massachusetts Shuts Down Ice Rinks To Combat Coronavirus Spread Among Hockey Leagues03:17
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 23, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Public health officials say the coronavirus is spreading within ice hockey leagues in Massachusetts, so the state has ordered all indoor ice rinks to close for two weeks. According to the Department of Public Health, there have been at least 30 clusters of two or more cases tied to hockey, and they have affected more than 60 communities.

WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with Massachusetts Hockey Executive Director Kevin Kavanagh to discuss the situation.

This segment aired on October 23, 2020.

Jack Lepiarz Twitter Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.

More…

Support the news