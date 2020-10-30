WBUR News
There are now 121 cities and towns in Massachusetts listed as "high risk" for the coronavirus because of their positive test rates.
One of those communities in Everett, which has a positive rate three times higher than the state average over the last two weeks.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about his city is handling the pandemic.
This segment aired on October 30, 2020.
