'Such Feeble Evidence': Mass. Lawyers Say State Falsely Accused Them Of Sending Drugs To Prisoners By Mail

More than a dozen Massachusetts attorneys claim they have been falsely accused by state prison staff of sending drugs to their incarcerated clients.

Since September, several attorneys have called on the state Department of Correction to change the way it handles testing the mail they send to their clients in prison. The attorneys say the DOC's test is not intended to be used on documents, and the results are not considered reliable.

Lawyers Accused Of Mailing Drugs

Criminal defense attorney Lisa Newman-Polk had just started her vacation in August when she got a call from one of her clients incarcerated at MCI-Concord.

"I knew it was an emergency because he was only going to call if there was an emergency," Newman-Polk said. "I answered, and he said, 'I'm in the hole [restrictive housing], because they say the mail that you just sent me has K2 on it.' And I was completely shocked and completely freaked out."

K2 is a brand name for synthetic cannabinoids, or fake pot. The drug can be smuggled into prisons by spraying it onto paper that a prisoner can then smoke. The DOC says its field tests for K2 are confirmed by a lab, and Newman-Polk said the lab test on her client's mail later showed that there were no drugs. During the several weeks it took for the confirmatory testing, she says her client was moved to a restrictive housing unit, lost his prison job and could not begin his education program.

"The fact that my client was just scooped up, kicked out of a really important college program that's important for his reentry — it's important for his mental health — and thrown into restricted housing for something he did not do, based on such feeble evidence, is wrong," Newman-Polk said.

WBUR agreed not to name Newman-Polk's client because he and his attorney fear he could face retaliation.

Illicit drugs have long been a problem in prisons so Newman-Polk said she called the DOC to explain that the mail was legitimately from her so there must have been an error. She explained this could jeopardize her client's parole. But prison officials wrote the accusations were serious, and the action taken against him was appropriate.

The DOC maintains that restricting a prisoner's movement inside a correctional facility until test results come back from a lab is not discipline. Newman-Polk says while there was no formal disciplinary hearing, her client was effectively sanctioned.

"While there is no formal hearing, the DOC is most certainly punishing our clients, who are placed in restrictive housing, removed from programming, lose their employment, and have their attorney-client relationships compromised," Newman-Polk said."Whatever label they put on it, in every way that matters, our clients are disciplined."