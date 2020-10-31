WBUR News
Pandemic Forces Early Halloween Shut Down In Salem, Mass.05:15Play
Fans of Halloween from all over used to make pilgrimages to Salem, Mass. throughout October and peaking on October 31. The city used to welcome and celebrate the large crowds. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic.
Salem is closing downtown businesses early tonight, and the mayor is urging people to stay away during the pandemic.
WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Salem mayor Kim Driscoll about the early closings and how it has affected the community.
This segment aired on October 31, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
