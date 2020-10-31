Fans of Halloween from all over used to make pilgrimages to Salem, Mass. throughout October and peaking on October 31. The city used to welcome and celebrate the large crowds. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Salem is closing downtown businesses early tonight, and the mayor is urging people to stay away during the pandemic.

WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Salem mayor Kim Driscoll about the early closings and how it has affected the community.