It’s a weekday afternoon at the Archdale Village public housing development in Roslindale, and Margareth Joseph is still recovering from another nearly sleepless night.

Joseph, who's 60, has lived for 30 years in a two-bedroom apartment here. Now she shares it with her two daughters, and their two kids—all five living on the less-than-$1,000 social security checks Joseph gets each month. Her daughters lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, and haven’t been able to go back to work.

Joseph said she owes $6,000 in back rent, and she’s afraid of getting evicted. She’s been waiting for months to hear whether she will get any help from the state's Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program.

"That will do me a lot of good, because...I don't sleep at night," she said. "I don't, because I keep on thinking, 'When is it going to be the day they going to put me out in the street with my grandkids?' And that will kill me."

A spokesperson for Metro Housing, the nonprofit administering RAFT in the Boston area, told WBUR that Joseph was approved to receive $2,400—and the money went out in late September.

But Joseph and her lawyer say she was not informed that she had been awarded money under RAFT. They also say that the landlord received the money without knowing who it was for. It was only when WBUR inquired about the money that Joseph learned it had been awarded.

Joseph's attorney, Melanie Gleason of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said that the confusion surrounding Joseph’s case isn’t unique, because of the huge demands now being placed on RAFT.

"I think there are tenants who have been counting on these funds and have applied, way back when, in the summer and in July, even beforehand," she said. "And they still haven't seen that money. And they are understandably—now that the [eviction] moratorium is lifted—wondering what's next for them.”