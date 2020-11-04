WBUR News
The presidential race is still up for grabs on Wednesday morning, and it looks like vote counting in key states could continue on for days.
WBUR turned to our political analysts, Republican former Gov. Jane Swift and Democrat Michael Curry, chief executive of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and former head of Boston's NAACP, to discuss where things stand with Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on November 4, 2020.
