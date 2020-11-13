WBUR News
Foster Parents In Massachusetts Want To Unionize05:52Play
Even without a global pandemic, foster parents have a difficult job.
Now, the added work of home schooling, visitations and PPE has propelled an effort among some Massachusetts foster parents to try to form a union.
But others question whether it is possible to formally organize the work of families.
WBUR's Deb Becker joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on November 13, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
