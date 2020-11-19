'We Got Completely Clobbered': Mass. GOP Faces A Reckoning — And Calls For New Leadership

Just how bad was the election for Massachusetts Republicans? Tom Mountain, the vice chairman of the state party, knows. And he doesn't mince words.

"We got completely clobbered," Mountain said. "We were decimated. It was terrible."

That pretty well sums it up. But hold on, there's more.

"We didn't pick up a single congressional seat," Mountain continued. "We lost in the Senate. Every state committee member who ran for something, from Congress to county commissioner, lost. It was a complete debacle. You can't get around it."

The state GOP will enter the new year with a shrinking minority on Beacon Hill, no members in Congress and internal divisions that are forcing a reckoning. Come January, Republicans will have just 30 seats in the 160-person House; and in the 40-member Senate, they'll have just three seats.

"Our membership is decreasing," said Anthony Amore, who ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State in 2018. He called the party's condition "dire."

"Our financial position — suffice it to say it's not great," he said. "And outside of the [Gov. Charlie Baker], we don't have any state-wide office holder or members of the congressional delegation. So I'd be lying if I said we're in good shape."

Amore believes the state GOP is hobbled by internal divisions and has become a party of factions that operates a bit like a circular firing squad.

"I think we're are own worst enemies," Amore said. "We speak often of Ronald Regan, but we never follow [his] 11th commandment of never speaking ill of other Republicans."

State GOP Chairman Jim Lyons has embraced President Trump as the party's brand. There's a portrait of Trump on the party's website, and Lyons is an outspoken supporter of the president's baseless claims of election fraud.

"I have no problem with the president pursuing what he believes are his legal, constitutional rights," Lyons said. "I have no problem with that at all."