Pine Street Inn in Boston has Thanksgiving down to a science.

Every year, the homeless service organization serves up hundreds of turkey dinners with all the fixings, in shelter dining rooms packed with guests and in the permanent housing it operates.

But this year is different. Just as many meals are being served, but with many fewer hands to help, and a slightly less festive atmosphere due to the pandemic.

For more on how Pine Street Inn is approaching Thanksgiving this year, Lyndia Downie, the organization's president and executive director, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.