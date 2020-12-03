The MBTA's proposed service cuts are highly unpopular with Massachusetts residents, according to a new survey by the MassINC Polling Group.

Of the poll's 1,340 respondents, 64% oppose cuts to commuter rail, ferry and bus service, and a similar number want the state to provide more funding to ease the MBTA's budget gap and avoid cuts.

And more than half of those surveyed fear the cuts will remain permanent even after the economy fully reopens.

Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, joined WBUR’s Morning Edition to talk about the numbers.

Interview Highlights

On where the main opposition to cuts is coming from

Well, I think the general concept of the cuts is just not a very popular thing. Of course, when you talk to people who use the T or who used the T before, that's a group that expresses particular opposition to the cuts just because in many cases, those are the people that want to use the T in the future.

On how remote work could change ridership on the T

We found that a majority of people who work say that they'd prefer to work from home at least a few times a week as the state begins to reopen. So if anything like the numbers of people who want to work from home do actually do that, it would be a shift in the number of people who are commuting.

On how much people say they'll use the T once vaccines become available

Well, in most cases, people say they would use it at least as much as they did before. There are some who would not, and I think some of that relates to the idea that people would prefer to work remotely for some portion of the week. But in most cases, people say they would use it at least as much as they used the T before.

I mean, some of it, too, really depends on what's available — when the vaccine is available and people are able to take it, then what transportation options are available? For some people, getting to and from Boston, the commuter rail, for instance, is the only choice where they are. So if it stops earlier, which is one of the proposed cuts or if it doesn't run on weekends — if some of the service has not been restored — then that really changes the options that they even can use. So then, you're either buying a car or you're getting a different job or you're moving. There's not really another choice at that point.

On if the opposition to cuts will make a political difference

Certainly, it's something where political leaders will take note. They're in a challenging situation trying to plan for a future where a lot of people don't really know what their future is going to hold yet. So they certainly are facing a difficult choice. But when you only have 27% support for the cuts, which is what the number is, and much higher levels of support for just increasing funding from the Legislature, it's at least enough that it will make political leaders take notice, I would think.