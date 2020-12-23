WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Rep. Trahan Discusses Trump's Reaction To The Coronavirus Relief Bill05:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 23, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The $900 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress may have hit a roadblock. On Tuesday night, President Trump called the bill a "disgrace" and asked for substantial changes, including raising payments to individuals.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan represents Massachusetts' 3rd District in the U.S. House and joined Morning Edition to discuss the situation.

This segment aired on December 23, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Support the news