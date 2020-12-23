WBUR News
Rep. Trahan Discusses Trump's Reaction To The Coronavirus Relief Bill
The $900 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress may have hit a roadblock. On Tuesday night, President Trump called the bill a "disgrace" and asked for substantial changes, including raising payments to individuals.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan represents Massachusetts' 3rd District in the U.S. House and joined Morning Edition to discuss the situation.
This segment aired on December 23, 2020.
