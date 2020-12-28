WBUR News
After A Year Of Calls For Changes To Policing, A Reform Bill Awaits Baker's Signature
If there was any single issue that competed with the coronavirus pandemic for attention in 2020, many would point to an urgent need for police reform.
After a man named George Floyd lay dying under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May, a viral video of the killing sparked a call for action that rippled across the country, around the world and here in Massachusetts, too.
After a year convulsed by Black Lives Matter protests and calls for heightened police accountability, a major police reform bill sits on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk. He is expected to sign it into law.
Morning Edition was joined by WBUR's Ally Jarmanning.
This segment aired on December 28, 2020.
Ally Jarmanning Digital Producer
Ally is a reporter who champions data and public records in the WBUR newsroom.
