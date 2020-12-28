If there was any single issue that competed with the coronavirus pandemic for attention in 2020, many would point to an urgent need for police reform.

After a man named George Floyd lay dying under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May, a viral video of the killing sparked a call for action that rippled across the country, around the world and here in Massachusetts, too.

After a year convulsed by Black Lives Matter protests and calls for heightened police accountability, a major police reform bill sits on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk. He is expected to sign it into law.

To learn more, Morning Edition was joined by WBUR's Ally Jarmanning.