A Reform Task Force Member On What A New Accountability Office Means For Boston's Policing

One of Boston's proposed police reforms has become a reality. Mayor Marty Walsh officially established a new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency earlier this week.

The agency, known as OPAT, will oversee civilian complaints against police as well as internal police investigations. It will have subpoena powers for investigating allegations of police misconduct.

Tanisha Sullivan is president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, and is on the Boston Police Reform Task Force that recommended OPAT. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.