Baker Denounces Far-Right Extremist Attack On U.S. Capitol03:45Play
On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker denounced the attack on the Capitol, spoke about Boston Mayor Marty Walsh being tapped as Labor Secretary, and extended restrictions as coronavirus continues to surge.
Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.
This segment aired on January 7, 2021.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
