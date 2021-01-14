WBUR News WBUR News

Bruins Kick Off Shortened Hockey Season Against New Jersey Devils
January 14, 2021
Hockey season is back as the Boston Bruins take the ice tonight for their regular season opener against the Devils in New Jersey

The game will mark the start of a shortened season for the Bruins, and they'll have to overcome the loss of several key players while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer for NHL.com, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the upcoming season.

This segment aired on January 14, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

