WBUR News
Support the news
Bruins Kick Off Shortened Hockey Season Against New Jersey Devils03:18Play
Hockey season is back as the Boston Bruins take the ice tonight for their regular season opener against the Devils in New Jersey
The game will mark the start of a shortened season for the Bruins, and they'll have to overcome the loss of several key players while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
Amalie Benjamin, staff writer for NHL.com, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the upcoming season.
This segment aired on January 14, 2021.
Support the news