Historians On What Biden's Transition Means For A Deeply Divided Nation

January 20, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office Wednesday, turning the page on a tumultuous four years under President Trump.

But Trump's presidency and the challenges it posed for our democracy may shape American politics long after he leaves office.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Heather Cox Richardson, an American history professor at Boston College, and Thomas Whalen, a social science professor at Boston University.

