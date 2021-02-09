WBUR News WBUR News

Markey Says Senate Must Hold Trump Accountable For Insurrection
February 09, 2021
As Donald Trump faces the start of his second impeachment trial Tuesday in the U.S. Senate, members of the Massachusetts' all Democratic congressional delegation insist the former president was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and siege of the Capitol last month. That includes Senator Ed Markey, who spoke to WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks.

This segment aired on February 9, 2021.

