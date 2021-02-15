WBUR News WBUR News

Harvard Study Argues Stimulus Checks Should Be Targeted For Low-Income Families03:50
February 15, 2021
President Biden's new almost $2 trillion COVID relief package is set to include $1,400 stimulus checks to help families during the pandemic. Households could get $3,000 extra for children.

But a new study from a Harvard-based research group argues those checks should only go to lower-income families who need it most.

John Friedman is the founding co-director of Opportunity Insights — the research group that conducted the study — and a professor of economics and public policy at Brown University. He said the study's conclusions are based on what he learned from taking a close look at what people did with the last round of stimulus checks a month ago.

He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the study.

This segment aired on February 15, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

