A leading Harvard physician who shared in the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize has died at his home in Newton.

The prize was for activism against nuclear weapons. But Dr. Bernard Lown had a vast array of arrangements.

Dr. Vikas Saini is a clinical cardiologist and president of the Lown Institute of Brookline. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to explain why he believes Lown was one of the greatest physicians of all time.