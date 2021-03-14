Support the news
Remembering Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Who Began Boxing Career In Brockton
A boxing legend who helped Brockton earn the nickname "City of Champions" has died.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler, middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died in his New Hampshire home at the age of 66.
Hagler's knockdown of Thomas Hearns for the middleweight title in 1985 is considered an all-time classic.
Longtime sports writer for The Boston Herald and The Boston Globe Ron Borges covered Hagler's career. He joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to reflect on Hagler's legacy.
This segment aired on March 14, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
