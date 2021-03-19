WBUR News

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

As Vaccines Ramp Up, Gov. Baker Discusses His Plans To Further Reopen Massachusetts13:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 19, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Gov. Charlie Baker bows his head as he becomes emotional speaking about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic State of Emergency and lockdown in the state in West Bridgewater on March 10, 2021. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Gov. Charlie Baker bows his head as he becomes emotional speaking about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic State of Emergency and lockdown in the state in West Bridgewater on March 10, 2021. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Baker administration is downgrading the state's travel order to an advisory and moving forward to phase four — the final stage of the state's reopening plan.

Starting Monday, the state will allow venues including stadiums and arenas to reopen at reduced capacity. Indoor public gatherings will now be capped at 100. Earlier this week, the governor announced a timeline for vaccinating all state residents over the age of 16.

To learn more, WBUR's  Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Gov. Charlie Baker about these plans. Highlights from this interview have been lightly edited for clarity.

This segment aired on March 19, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

More…

Support the news