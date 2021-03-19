The Baker administration is downgrading the state's travel order to an advisory and moving forward to phase four — the final stage of the state's reopening plan.

Starting Monday, the state will allow venues including stadiums and arenas to reopen at reduced capacity. Indoor public gatherings will now be capped at 100. Earlier this week, the governor announced a timeline for vaccinating all state residents over the age of 16.

To learn more, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Gov. Charlie Baker about these plans. Highlights from this interview have been lightly edited for clarity.