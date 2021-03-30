Support the news
Listen To 'Let's Do The Time Warp,' A Simmons University Student's Podcast Contest Entry03:36Play
A Simmons University student in one of 10 finalists in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge. NPR invited college students to submit an idea for a short podcast story.
Lennon Sherburne is a junior at Simmons studying political science and radio.
Their submission is entitled "Let's Do The Time Warp." It tells the story of a pandemic experience without computer screens, and how a brain injury changed Sherburne's understanding of time in an era of isolation.
She joined WBUR's All Things Considered to share her entry.
This segment aired on March 30, 2021.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
