A Simmons University student in one of 10 finalists in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge. NPR invited college students to submit an idea for a short podcast story.

Lennon Sherburne is a junior at Simmons studying political science and radio.

Their submission is entitled "Let's Do The Time Warp." It tells the story of a pandemic experience without computer screens, and how a brain injury changed Sherburne's understanding of time in an era of isolation.

She joined WBUR's All Things Considered to share her entry.