WBUR News

Advertisement

Imam: Ramadan Takes On New Significance Amidst The Pandemic

April 13, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Taymullah Abdur-Rahman, Muslim Imam for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Taymullah Abdur-Rahman, Muslim Imam for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Tuesday is the first full day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month involving days of fasting and other forms of abstinence.

To learn more about the significance of Ramadan amid a pandemic, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes reached out to Imam Taymullah Abdur-Rahman, Muslim chaplain for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

This segment aired on April 13, 2021. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement