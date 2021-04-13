Advertisement
Imam: Ramadan Takes On New Significance Amidst The Pandemic
Tuesday is the first full day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month involving days of fasting and other forms of abstinence.
To learn more about the significance of Ramadan amid a pandemic, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes reached out to Imam Taymullah Abdur-Rahman, Muslim chaplain for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.
This segment aired on April 13, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
