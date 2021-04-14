WBUR Poll: Wu And Janey Lead Boston Mayoral Race, But Almost Half Of Voters Are Undecided

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilor Michelle Wu are the early leaders in the crowded Boston mayoral race, according to a new WBUR poll (topline, crosstabs).

But almost half of registered voters remain undecided with more than five months left before the preliminary election.

Boston voters also ranked COVID-19 ahead of all other issues, including transit and education.

Doreen Palermo, 57, who was laid off during the height of the pandemic and only recently started working again, is among the 27% of respondents who rated the coronavirus as the biggest issue facing the city right now.

Palermo, who cleans up trash along the Rose Kennedy Greenway part-time, said she trusts Wu to lead the city through challenging times ahead.

"I met her at the train station one day," Palermo said, "and she gave me her picture and everything: 'Vote for me.' Got a lot of confidence in her."

Wu's support stands at 19%. Her one-point edge over Janey is within the survey's margin of error.

With 46% of voters saying they are still undecided, a lot could change before Sept. 21, when the top two finishers in the preliminary contest advance to November's general election.

Sharyce Johnson, 34, is leaning toward Janey, in part because she is excited to see a fellow Black woman leading the city for the first time.

"I think representation matters," Johnson said. "Just seeing yourself in a position of power, seeing yourself in a position of leadership, lets you know it is OK. You can go out for that job, you can go out for that position, you can attain that."