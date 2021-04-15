WBUR Poll Finds 8 In 10 Bostonians Say Racism Is A Significant Problem

The vast majority of Boston voters believe racism is a serious issue facing the city, according to a new WBUR poll.

Gail Coutain of Mattapan — originally from Trinidad and Tobago — says she has experienced racism first hand. Like when a man at a gas station recently told her to go back to her country.

She even hears insensitive comments from white colleagues at her job in state government.

Coutain recounts: “Statements like, ‘I’m so sick of hearing about Black Lives Matter... who really cares?' So I looked at her and I said, ‘Do you realize I’m Black?’ [And she says] ‘I don’t mean you, you're fine.’”

“I excuse some of it because it's unconscious, but it's there."

Coutain says her department has yet to offer racial sensitivity training to employees - but she's hoping that changes soon. While racism isn't new, she thinks she's seen a clear increase in anti-Black racism since Donald Trump was elected.

Overall, roughly 80% of respondents said racism was a very serious or somewhat serious problem in the city.